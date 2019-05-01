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Total Score
Unrated
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What is the market cap of LEO?
The current market cap of LEO is N/A. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of LEO?
Currently N/A of LEO were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $123.28K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of N/A.
What is the current price of LEO?
The price of 1 LEO currently costs N/A.
How many LEO are there?
The current circulating supply of LEO is 9.5B. This is the total amount of LEO that is available.
What is the relative popularity of LEO?
LEO currently ranks N/A among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
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