$0.03214
Total Score
Unrated
$0.03214
What is the market cap of LCX?
The current market cap of LCX is $30.01M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of LCX?
Currently 5.78M of LCX were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $185.78K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 0.84%.
What is the current price of LCX?
The price of 1 LCX currently costs $0.03.
How many LCX are there?
The current circulating supply of LCX is 940.99M. This is the total amount of LCX that is available.
What is the relative popularity of LCX?
LCX currently ranks 537 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
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