Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.03214

Stats

Market Cap
$30.01M
FDV
$29.99M
Circulating Supply
940.99M
Total Supply
933.07M
24h Volume
$185.8K

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.03214

About

LCX, the Liechtenstein Cryptoassets Exchange, is a global financial technology company that focusses on advanced trading tools, the tokenization of assets and security token offerings. LCX aspires to provide a comprehensive range of financial services and products to institutional investors and consumers. The company currently provides a trading platform (LCX Terminal), a centralized exchange for crypto assets and security tokens (LCX Exchange), a tokenization platform (LCX Assets), and has plans to develop additional offerings, including an institutional grade custodian solution and a “blockchain bank”. The company received its business license in August of 2018 and is regulated by the Financial Market Authority Liechtenstein and is fully compliant with the Token and Trusted Service Provider Act.

LCX FAQs

What is the market cap of LCX?

The current market cap of LCX is $30.01M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of LCX?

Currently 5.78M of LCX were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $185.78K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 0.84%.

What is the current price of LCX?

The price of 1 LCX currently costs $0.03.

How many LCX are there?

The current circulating supply of LCX is 940.99M. This is the total amount of LCX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of LCX?

LCX currently ranks 537 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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