Kite has a circulating supply of 853.169K coins and a max supply of 854.765K.
What is the market cap of Kite?
The current market cap of Kite is N/A. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Kite?
Currently N/A of Kite were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $8.43K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of N/A.
What is the current price of Kite?
The price of 1 Kite currently costs N/A.
How many Kite are there?
The current circulating supply of Kite is 853.17K. This is the total amount of Kite that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Kite?
Kite currently ranks N/A among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
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