What is the market cap of Kite? The current market cap of Kite is N/A. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Kite? Currently N/A of Kite were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 8.43K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of N/A.

What is the current price of Kite? The price of 1 Kite currently costs N/A.

How many Kite are there? The current circulating supply of Kite is 853.17K. This is the total amount of Kite that is available.