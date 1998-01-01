Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.06037

Stats

Market Cap
$65.32M
FDV
$65.37M
Circulating Supply
1.083B
Total Supply
1.083B
24h Volume
$3.7M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.06037

About

Kava is a cross-chain DeFi platform which supports multiple applications and services for cryptocurrency users. Kava's blockchain provides a safe and secure environment for DeFi apps and services to run.

Kava FAQs

What is the market cap of Kava?

The current market cap of Kava is $65.32M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Kava?

Currently 61.06M of Kava were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $3.69M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -2.90%.

What is the current price of Kava?

The price of 1 Kava currently costs $0.06.

How many Kava are there?

The current circulating supply of Kava is 1.08B. This is the total amount of Kava that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Kava?

Kava currently ranks 321 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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