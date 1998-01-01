What is the market cap of Kava? The current market cap of Kava is $ 65.32M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Kava? Currently 61.06M of Kava were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 3.69M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -2.90%.

What is the current price of Kava? The price of 1 Kava currently costs $0.06.

How many Kava are there? The current circulating supply of Kava is 1.08B. This is the total amount of Kava that is available.