$0.06695
Total Score
Unrated
$0.06695
What is the market cap of IXS?
The current market cap of IXS is $12.05M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of IXS?
Currently 1.63M of IXS were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $108.99K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -8.82%.
What is the current price of IXS?
The price of 1 IXS currently costs $0.07.
How many IXS are there?
The current circulating supply of IXS is 180M. This is the total amount of IXS that is available.
What is the relative popularity of IXS?
IXS currently ranks 823 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
The Breakdown
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.
Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.
Blockworks Inc.
133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011
Blockworks Network