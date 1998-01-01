What is the market cap of IXS? The current market cap of IXS is $ 12.05M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of IXS? Currently 1.63M of IXS were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 108.99K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -8.82%.

What is the current price of IXS? The price of 1 IXS currently costs $0.07.

How many IXS are there? The current circulating supply of IXS is 180M. This is the total amount of IXS that is available.