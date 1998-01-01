Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.06695

Stats

Market Cap
$12.05M
FDV
$12.05M
Circulating Supply
180M
Total Supply
180M
24h Volume
$109.0K

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.06695

IXS FAQs

What is the market cap of IXS?

The current market cap of IXS is $12.05M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of IXS?

Currently 1.63M of IXS were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $108.99K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -8.82%.

What is the current price of IXS?

The price of 1 IXS currently costs $0.07.

How many IXS are there?

The current circulating supply of IXS is 180M. This is the total amount of IXS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of IXS?

IXS currently ranks 823 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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