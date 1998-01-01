Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.001078

Stats

Market Cap
$35.37M
FDV
$35.38M
Circulating Supply
32.83B
Total Supply
32.83B
24h Volume
$4.2M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.001078

About

IOSToken (IOST) is building a proprietary blockchain, called Internet of Services (IOS), focused on scalable and high throughput smart contract processing.

IOST FAQs

What is the market cap of IOST?

The current market cap of IOST is $35.37M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of IOST?

Currently 3.87B of IOST were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $4.17M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -2.74%.

What is the current price of IOST?

The price of 1 IOST currently costs $0.00.

How many IOST are there?

The current circulating supply of IOST is 32.83B. This is the total amount of IOST that is available.

What is the relative popularity of IOST?

IOST currently ranks 473 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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