What is the market cap of IOST? The current market cap of IOST is $ 35.37M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of IOST? Currently 3.87B of IOST were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 4.17M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -2.74%.

What is the current price of IOST? The price of 1 IOST currently costs $0.00.

How many IOST are there? The current circulating supply of IOST is 32.83B. This is the total amount of IOST that is available.