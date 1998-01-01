Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.003533

Stats

Market Cap
$10.59M
FDV
$35.33M
Circulating Supply
3B
Total Supply
10B
24h Volume
$527.7K

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.003533

Ika FAQs

What is the market cap of Ika?

The current market cap of Ika is $10.59M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Ika?

Currently 149.34M of Ika were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $527.69K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -5.63%.

What is the current price of Ika?

The price of 1 Ika currently costs $0.00.

How many Ika are there?

The current circulating supply of Ika is 3B. This is the total amount of Ika that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Ika?

Ika currently ranks 879 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Blockworks Research

Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.

Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.

SubscribeGet in touch

Blockworks Inc.

133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011

Blockworks Network

NewsPodcastsNewslettersEventsRoundtablesAnalytics

Company

AboutAdvertiseCareersTrust & EthicsPrivacyGlossaryBrand KitContact