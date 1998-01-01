What is the market cap of Ika? The current market cap of Ika is $ 10.59M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Ika? Currently 149.34M of Ika were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 527.69K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -5.63%.

What is the current price of Ika? The price of 1 Ika currently costs $0.00.

How many Ika are there? The current circulating supply of Ika is 3B. This is the total amount of Ika that is available.