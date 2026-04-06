What is the market cap of Hype? The current market cap of Hype is N/A. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Hype? Currently N/A of Hype were traded within 24 hours. In other words, N/A have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of N/A.

What is the current price of Hype? The price of 1 Hype currently costs N/A.

How many Hype are there? The current circulating supply of Hype is 548.7K. This is the total amount of Hype that is available.