What is the market cap of HOME? The current market cap of HOME is $ 58.39M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of HOME? Currently 169.53M of HOME were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 2.67M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.55%.

What is the current price of HOME? The price of 1 HOME currently costs $0.02.

How many HOME are there? The current circulating supply of HOME is 3.7B. This is the total amount of HOME that is available.