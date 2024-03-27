Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.06032

Stats

Market Cap
$32.54M
Circulating Supply
539.393M
24h Volume
$1.4M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.06032

Blockworks Research

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Embracing Hivemapper's Hidden Potential in a Lucrative Map Data Market

Embracing Hivemapper's Hidden Potential in a Lucrative Map Data Market

Ryan Connor

About

Hive is a platform for creating decentralized applications (dApps), specializing in content distribution apps, that originated from a contentious chain split with Steem. As a result of the fork, the Hive network contains all of the content previously deployed to Steem. The split arose from a protracted battle between the former Steem community and the Tron Foundation after the latter acquired popular Steem-based app, Steemit Inc., including its STEEM holdings. Hive intentionally did not distribute HIVE tokens to Steem accounts associated with Tron so their perceived adversary could not have a stake in the new network.

Hive FAQs

What is the market cap of Hive?

The current market cap of Hive is $32.54M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Hive?

Currently 22.48M of Hive were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $1.36M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -4.30%.

What is the current price of Hive?

The price of 1 Hive currently costs $0.06.

How many Hive are there?

The current circulating supply of Hive is 539.39M. This is the total amount of Hive that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Hive?

Hive currently ranks 505 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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