$0.06032
Total Score
Unrated
$0.06032
What is the market cap of Hive?
The current market cap of Hive is $32.54M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Hive?
Currently 22.48M of Hive were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $1.36M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -4.30%.
What is the current price of Hive?
The price of 1 Hive currently costs $0.06.
How many Hive are there?
The current circulating supply of Hive is 539.39M. This is the total amount of Hive that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Hive?
Hive currently ranks 505 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
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