Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.008762

Stats

Market Cap
$8.54M
FDV
$87.62M
Circulating Supply
977.5M
Total Supply
10B
24h Volume
$13.8M
Open Interest
$487.1K

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.008762

Hemi FAQs

What is the market cap of Hemi?

The current market cap of Hemi is $8.54M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Hemi?

Currently 1.57B of Hemi were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $13.78M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -7.97%.

What is the current price of Hemi?

The price of 1 Hemi currently costs $0.01.

How many Hemi are there?

The current circulating supply of Hemi is 977.5M. This is the total amount of Hemi that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Hemi?

Hemi currently ranks 972 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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