Hana has a circulating supply of 8.913B coins and a max supply of 8.913B.
What is the market cap of Hana?
The current market cap of Hana is N/A. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Hana?
Currently N/A of Hana were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $2.81M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of N/A.
What is the current price of Hana?
The price of 1 Hana currently costs N/A.
How many Hana are there?
The current circulating supply of Hana is 8.91B. This is the total amount of Hana that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Hana?
Hana currently ranks N/A among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
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