What is the market cap of Hana? The current market cap of Hana is N/A. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Hana? Currently N/A of Hana were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 2.81M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of N/A.

What is the current price of Hana? The price of 1 Hana currently costs N/A.

How many Hana are there? The current circulating supply of Hana is 8.91B. This is the total amount of Hana that is available.