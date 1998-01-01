Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$1.00

Stats

Market Cap
$149.89M
FDV
$320.64M
Circulating Supply
149.79M
Total Supply
320M
24h Volume
$6.4M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$1.00

About

The Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is the one of the world’s first regulated stablecoins. It is issued by Gemini Trust Company LLC, a New York Trust Company. Gemini Dollars correspond on a 1:1 basis with US Dollars in order to provide a stable currency for transactions. GUSD is an ERC-20 and is built on and can be transferred on the Ethereum network.

GUSD FAQs

What is the market cap of GUSD?

The current market cap of GUSD is $149.89M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of GUSD?

Currently 6.34M of GUSD were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $6.35M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 0.16%.

What is the current price of GUSD?

The price of 1 GUSD currently costs $1.00.

How many GUSD are there?

The current circulating supply of GUSD is 149.79M. This is the total amount of GUSD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of GUSD?

GUSD currently ranks 188 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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