What is the market cap of GUSD? The current market cap of GUSD is $ 149.89M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of GUSD? Currently 6.34M of GUSD were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 6.35M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 0.16%.

What is the current price of GUSD? The price of 1 GUSD currently costs $1.00.

How many GUSD are there? The current circulating supply of GUSD is 149.79M. This is the total amount of GUSD that is available.