$0.0115
Total Score
Unrated
$0.0115
What is the market cap of GMT?
The current market cap of GMT is $35.78M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of GMT?
Currently 671.42M of GMT were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $7.72M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -4.84%.
What is the current price of GMT?
The price of 1 GMT currently costs $0.01.
How many GMT are there?
The current circulating supply of GMT is 3.11B. This is the total amount of GMT that is available.
What is the relative popularity of GMT?
GMT currently ranks 468 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
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