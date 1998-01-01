Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

Stats

Market Cap
$5.26M
FDV
$5.24M
Circulating Supply
6.885B
Total Supply
6.885B
24h Volume
$639.7K

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

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Token

GME FAQs

What is the market cap of GME?

The current market cap of GME is $5.26M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of GME?

Currently 839.89M of GME were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $639.75K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 31.09%.

What is the current price of GME?

The price of 1 GME currently costs $0.00.

How many GME are there?

The current circulating supply of GME is 6.89B. This is the total amount of GME that is available.

What is the relative popularity of GME?

GME currently ranks 1167 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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