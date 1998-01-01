What is the market cap of Glidr? The current market cap of Glidr is $ 43.89M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Glidr? Currently 129.44K of Glidr were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 160.51K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.06%.

What is the current price of Glidr? The price of 1 Glidr currently costs $1.24.

How many Glidr are there? The current circulating supply of Glidr is 35.46M. This is the total amount of Glidr that is available.