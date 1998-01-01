Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$1.24

Stats

Market Cap
$43.89M
FDV
$124.0M
Circulating Supply
35.462M
Total Supply
100M
24h Volume
$160.5K

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$1.24

Glidr FAQs

What is the market cap of Glidr?

The current market cap of Glidr is $43.89M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Glidr?

Currently 129.44K of Glidr were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $160.51K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.06%.

What is the current price of Glidr?

The price of 1 Glidr currently costs $1.24.

How many Glidr are there?

The current circulating supply of Glidr is 35.46M. This is the total amount of Glidr that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Glidr?

Glidr currently ranks 405 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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