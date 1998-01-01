What is the market cap of GHO? The current market cap of GHO is $ 583.5M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of GHO? Currently 2.71M of GHO were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 2.71M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.01%.

What is the current price of GHO? The price of 1 GHO currently costs $1.00.

How many GHO are there? The current circulating supply of GHO is 584M. This is the total amount of GHO that is available.