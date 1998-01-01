What is the market cap of Gas? The current market cap of Gas is $ 108.06M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Gas? Currently 1.56M of Gas were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 2.6M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.29%.

What is the current price of Gas? The price of 1 Gas currently costs $1.66.

How many Gas are there? The current circulating supply of Gas is 65.09M. This is the total amount of Gas that is available.