$1.66
Total Score
Unrated
$1.66
What is the market cap of Gas?
The current market cap of Gas is $108.06M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Gas?
Currently 1.56M of Gas were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $2.6M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.29%.
What is the current price of Gas?
The price of 1 Gas currently costs $1.66.
How many Gas are there?
The current circulating supply of Gas is 65.09M. This is the total amount of Gas that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Gas?
Gas currently ranks 229 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
The Breakdown
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.
Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.
Blockworks Inc.
133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011
Blockworks Network