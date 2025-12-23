$0.00335
Total Score
Unrated
$0.00335
What is the market cap of GALA?
The current market cap of GALA is $159.4M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of GALA?
Currently 7.86B of GALA were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $26.33M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -3.09%.
What is the current price of GALA?
The price of 1 GALA currently costs $0.00.
How many GALA are there?
The current circulating supply of GALA is 47.65B. This is the total amount of GALA that is available.
What is the relative popularity of GALA?
GALA currently ranks 180 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
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