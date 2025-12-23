Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.00335

Stats

Market Cap
$159.4M
FDV
$159.63M
Circulating Supply
47.65B
Total Supply
47.65B
24h Volume
$26.3M
Open Interest
$830.6K

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.00335

Blockworks Research

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Galaxy: The Ultimate Crypto x AI Play

Galaxy: The Ultimate Crypto x AI Play

Sam Schubert

About

Gala Games is a play-to-earn game development company building a robust gaming ecosystem that leverages the power of blockchain technology to empower its users. The project exists on both Ethereum and the Binance Smart Chain, but plans to migrate to its own native blockchain in the future. Players are able to truly own their in-game items in the form of NFT's which can be traded on secondary markets.

GALA FAQs

What is the market cap of GALA?

The current market cap of GALA is $159.4M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of GALA?

Currently 7.86B of GALA were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $26.33M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -3.09%.

What is the current price of GALA?

The price of 1 GALA currently costs $0.00.

How many GALA are there?

The current circulating supply of GALA is 47.65B. This is the total amount of GALA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of GALA?

GALA currently ranks 180 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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