$0.9929
Total Score
Unrated
$0.9929
What is the market cap of Frax?
The current market cap of Frax is $274.05M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Frax?
Currently 741.88K of Frax were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $736.63K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.08%.
What is the current price of Frax?
The price of 1 Frax currently costs $0.99.
How many Frax are there?
The current circulating supply of Frax is 275.94M. This is the total amount of Frax that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Frax?
Frax currently ranks 139 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
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