Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.9929

Stats

Market Cap
$274.05M
FDV
$273.98M
Circulating Supply
275.935M
Total Supply
275.935M
24h Volume
$736.6K

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.9929

Blockworks Research

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Frax V3: A Deep Dive

Frax V3: A Deep Dive

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Frax: Q2 Update

Frax: Q2 Update

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Frax Q3 Update

Frax Q3 Update

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Data Decoded: Fraxlend

Data Decoded: Fraxlend

Dan Smith

About

Frax Finance is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol that uses both collateralization and algorithmic processes to create its decentralized stablecoin, FRAX. The collateral ratio, which is the ratio of collateral needed to back $1 of FRAX, varies with time and is solely determined by market forces. Only stablecoins are currently accepted as collateral by the protocol, with plans to accept more volatile collateral like wrapped BTC as the protocol is increasingly adopted

Frax FAQs

What is the market cap of Frax?

The current market cap of Frax is $274.05M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Frax?

Currently 741.88K of Frax were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $736.63K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.08%.

What is the current price of Frax?

The price of 1 Frax currently costs $0.99.

How many Frax are there?

The current circulating supply of Frax is 275.94M. This is the total amount of Frax that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Frax?

Frax currently ranks 139 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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