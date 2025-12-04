Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

Price unavailable

Stats

Circulating Supply
1.383B
Total Supply
5B
24h Volume
$7.1M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

Price unavailable

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Form FAQs

What is the market cap of Form?

The current market cap of Form is N/A. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Form?

Currently N/A of Form were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $7.07M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of N/A.

What is the current price of Form?

The price of 1 Form currently costs N/A.

How many Form are there?

The current circulating supply of Form is 1.38B. This is the total amount of Form that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Form?

Form currently ranks N/A among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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