What is the market cap of Form? The current market cap of Form is N/A. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Form? Currently N/A of Form were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 7.07M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of N/A.

What is the current price of Form? The price of 1 Form currently costs N/A.

How many Form are there? The current circulating supply of Form is 1.38B. This is the total amount of Form that is available.