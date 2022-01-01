What is the market cap of Flux? The current market cap of Flux is $ 28.31M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Flux? Currently 39.04M of Flux were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 2.7M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -4.13%.

What is the current price of Flux? The price of 1 Flux currently costs $0.07.

How many Flux are there? The current circulating supply of Flux is 407.8M. This is the total amount of Flux that is available.