What is the market cap of FLOCK? The current market cap of FLOCK is $ 22.32M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of FLOCK? Currently 69.49M of FLOCK were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 4.29M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -11.01%.

What is the current price of FLOCK? The price of 1 FLOCK currently costs $0.06.

How many FLOCK are there? The current circulating supply of FLOCK is 361.44M. This is the total amount of FLOCK that is available.