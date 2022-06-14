What is the market cap of FLIP? The current market cap of FLIP is N/A. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of FLIP? Currently N/A of FLIP were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 419.77 have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of N/A.

What is the current price of FLIP? The price of 1 FLIP currently costs N/A.

How many FLIP are there? The current circulating supply of FLIP is 56.4M. This is the total amount of FLIP that is available.