Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$1.17

Stats

Market Cap
$441.99M
FDV
$446.67M
Circulating Supply
381.766M
Total Supply
381.766M
24h Volume
$18.3M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$1.17

EURC FAQs

What is the market cap of EURC?

The current market cap of EURC is $441.99M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of EURC?

Currently 15.66M of EURC were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $18.32M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 0.17%.

What is the current price of EURC?

The price of 1 EURC currently costs $1.17.

How many EURC are there?

The current circulating supply of EURC is 381.77M. This is the total amount of EURC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of EURC?

EURC currently ranks 101 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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