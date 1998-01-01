What is the market cap of EURC? The current market cap of EURC is $ 441.99M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of EURC? Currently 15.66M of EURC were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 18.32M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 0.17%.

What is the current price of EURC? The price of 1 EURC currently costs $1.17.

How many EURC are there? The current circulating supply of EURC is 381.77M. This is the total amount of EURC that is available.