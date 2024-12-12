$0.1533
Total Score
39/40
$0.1533
What is the market cap of dYdX?
The current market cap of dYdX is $4.54M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of dYdX?
Currently 73.13M of dYdX were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $11.21M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -6.79%.
What is the current price of dYdX?
The price of 1 dYdX currently costs $0.15.
How many dYdX are there?
The current circulating supply of dYdX is 29.63M. This is the total amount of dYdX that is available.
What is the relative popularity of dYdX?
dYdX currently ranks 1237 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
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