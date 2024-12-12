Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.1533

Stats

Market Cap
$4.54M
FDV
$122.55M
Circulating Supply
29.63M
Total Supply
799.422M
24h Volume
$11.2M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

39/40

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.1533

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About

dYdX is a decentralized exchange built on the Ethereum network delivering key financial instruments to users such as perpetuals, margin and spot trading, as well as lending and borrowing. dYdX equips traders with off-chain order books with on-chain settlement and enables them to short-sell tokens, increase exposure by longing with leverage, or earn interest on deposited tokens to move quickly. dYdX leverages StarkWare's Layer 2 to eliminate the need to trust a centralized exchange while trading, and thus combines the security and transparency of a decentralized exchange, with the speed and usability of a centralized exchange.

dYdX FAQs

What is the market cap of dYdX?

The current market cap of dYdX is $4.54M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of dYdX?

Currently 73.13M of dYdX were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $11.21M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -6.79%.

What is the current price of dYdX?

The price of 1 dYdX currently costs $0.15.

How many dYdX are there?

The current circulating supply of dYdX is 29.63M. This is the total amount of dYdX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of dYdX?

dYdX currently ranks 1237 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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