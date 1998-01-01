$0.1256
Total Score
Unrated
$0.1256
What is the market cap of DUSK?
The current market cap of DUSK is $62.74M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of DUSK?
Currently 45.3M of DUSK were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $5.69M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -3.65%.
What is the current price of DUSK?
The price of 1 DUSK currently costs $0.13.
How many DUSK are there?
The current circulating supply of DUSK is 500M. This is the total amount of DUSK that is available.
What is the relative popularity of DUSK?
DUSK currently ranks 328 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
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