Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.1256

Stats

Market Cap
$62.74M
FDV
$62.81M
Circulating Supply
500M
Total Supply
500M
24h Volume
$5.7M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.1256

About

Dusk Network is a blockchain protocol designed to support the development and deployment of security tokens.

DUSK FAQs

What is the market cap of DUSK?

The current market cap of DUSK is $62.74M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of DUSK?

Currently 45.3M of DUSK were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $5.69M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -3.65%.

What is the current price of DUSK?

The price of 1 DUSK currently costs $0.13.

How many DUSK are there?

The current circulating supply of DUSK is 500M. This is the total amount of DUSK that is available.

What is the relative popularity of DUSK?

DUSK currently ranks 328 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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