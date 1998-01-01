What is the market cap of DOLA? The current market cap of DOLA is $ 64.85M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of DOLA? Currently 93.08K of DOLA were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 92.2K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 0.03%.

What is the current price of DOLA? The price of 1 DOLA currently costs $0.99.

How many DOLA are there? The current circulating supply of DOLA is 65.46M. This is the total amount of DOLA that is available.