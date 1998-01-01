What is the market cap of Dogs? The current market cap of Dogs is $ 16.19M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Dogs? Currently 166.05B of Dogs were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 5.2M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -3.92%.

What is the current price of Dogs? The price of 1 Dogs currently costs $0.00.

How many Dogs are there? The current circulating supply of Dogs is 516.75B. This is the total amount of Dogs that is available.