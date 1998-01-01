What is the market cap of @DOGE? The current market cap of @DOGE is N/A. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of @DOGE? Currently N/A of @DOGE were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 11.8M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of N/A.

What is the current price of @DOGE? The price of 1 @DOGE currently costs N/A.

How many @DOGE are there? The current circulating supply of @DOGE is 999.3M. This is the total amount of @DOGE that is available.