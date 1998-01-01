Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.0194

Stats

Market Cap
$19.42M
FDV
$19.4M
Circulating Supply
1B
Total Supply
1B
24h Volume
$1.9M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.0194

About

DODO is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that uses the Proactive Market Maker (PMM) algorithm built on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Focused on making DeFi liquidity more accessible, DODO’s permissionless product suite consists of SmartTrade trading and aggregation, Crowdpooling/Initial DEX Offerings (IDOs), and liquidity pools and mining.

DODO FAQs

What is the market cap of DODO?

The current market cap of DODO is $19.42M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of DODO?

Currently 98.65M of DODO were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $1.91M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -2.69%.

What is the current price of DODO?

The price of 1 DODO currently costs $0.02.

How many DODO are there?

The current circulating supply of DODO is 1B. This is the total amount of DODO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of DODO?

DODO currently ranks 689 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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