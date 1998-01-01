What is the market cap of DODO? The current market cap of DODO is $ 19.42M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of DODO? Currently 98.65M of DODO were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 1.91M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -2.69%.

What is the current price of DODO? The price of 1 DODO currently costs $0.02.

How many DODO are there? The current circulating supply of DODO is 1B. This is the total amount of DODO that is available.