What is the market cap of Degen? The current market cap of Degen is $ 24.91M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Degen? Currently 2.47B of Degen were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 1.66M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 0.92%.

What is the current price of Degen? The price of 1 Degen currently costs $0.00.

How many Degen are there? The current circulating supply of Degen is 36.97B. This is the total amount of Degen that is available.