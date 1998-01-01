What is the market cap of Dash? The current market cap of Dash is $ 451.4M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Dash? Currently 1.51M of Dash were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 53.65M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -2.86%.

What is the current price of Dash? The price of 1 Dash currently costs $35.58.

How many Dash are there? The current circulating supply of Dash is 12.68M. This is the total amount of Dash that is available.