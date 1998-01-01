Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$35.58

Stats

Market Cap
$451.4M
FDV
$451.14M
Circulating Supply
12.677M
Total Supply
12.68M
24h Volume
$53.6M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$35.58

About

Dash is a fork of Bitcoin that focuses on the payments use case. It has introduced a number of features to the industry including masternodes, LLMQs, ChainLocks, and InstantSend, which target scalability, speed, reliability, cost-effectiveness, and user experience. The Dash network is also the longest-running decentralized autonomous organization, utilizing on-chain governance to allocate network resources toward projects and organizations that support the network.

Dash FAQs

What is the market cap of Dash?

The current market cap of Dash is $451.4M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Dash?

Currently 1.51M of Dash were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $53.65M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -2.86%.

What is the current price of Dash?

The price of 1 Dash currently costs $35.58.

How many Dash are there?

The current circulating supply of Dash is 12.68M. This is the total amount of Dash that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Dash?

Dash currently ranks 99 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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