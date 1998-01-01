What is the market cap of crvUSD? The current market cap of crvUSD is $ 294.74M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of crvUSD? Currently 24.21M of crvUSD were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 24.2M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 0.02%.

What is the current price of crvUSD? The price of 1 crvUSD currently costs $1.00.

How many crvUSD are there? The current circulating supply of crvUSD is 298.12M. This is the total amount of crvUSD that is available.