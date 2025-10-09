Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.1039

Stats

Market Cap
$34.63M
FDV
$102.32M
Circulating Supply
335.223M
Total Supply
985.223M
24h Volume
$8.4M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.1039

Blockworks Research

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The Cross‑Chain Interoperability Stack

The Cross‑Chain Interoperability Stack

Nick Carpinito

Trust-Minimized Crosschain Interoperability

Trust-Minimized Crosschain Interoperability

Luke Leasure

Cross-chain Liquidity: The Next Iteration of Perp DEXs

Cross-chain Liquidity: The Next Iteration of Perp DEXs

Carolina

Across Protocol: Based on Intents

Across Protocol: Based on Intents

Luke Leasure

Cross FAQs

What is the market cap of Cross?

The current market cap of Cross is $34.63M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Cross?

Currently 80.7M of Cross were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $8.38M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -19.57%.

What is the current price of Cross?

The price of 1 Cross currently costs $0.10.

How many Cross are there?

The current circulating supply of Cross is 335.22M. This is the total amount of Cross that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Cross?

Cross currently ranks 479 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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