What is the market cap of Cross? The current market cap of Cross is $ 34.63M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Cross? Currently 80.7M of Cross were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 8.38M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -19.57%.

What is the current price of Cross? The price of 1 Cross currently costs $0.10.

How many Cross are there? The current circulating supply of Cross is 335.22M. This is the total amount of Cross that is available.