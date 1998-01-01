Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.041255

Stats

Market Cap
$8.67M
FDV
$8.66M
Circulating Supply
690B
Total Supply
690B
24h Volume
$362.4K

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.041255

CREPE FAQs

What is the market cap of CREPE?

The current market cap of CREPE is $8.67M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of CREPE?

Currently 28.88B of CREPE were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $362.42K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -3.87%.

What is the current price of CREPE?

The price of 1 CREPE currently costs $0.00.

How many CREPE are there?

The current circulating supply of CREPE is 690B. This is the total amount of CREPE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of CREPE?

CREPE currently ranks 962 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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