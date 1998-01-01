Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.01397

Stats

Market Cap
$38.98M
FDV
$38.96M
Circulating Supply
2.79B
Total Supply
2.79B
24h Volume
$4.1M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.01397

About

COTI is a fintech platform built on its own directed acyclic graph (DAG) based blockchain infrastructure with a Proof of Trust consensus algorithm and aims to become the base layer upon which future decentralized solutions are built. COTI has a multiDAG structure that enables the combination of independent DAG clusters into the COTI network. The fintech platform supports cross-chain interoperability and enables enterprises to build their own payment networks and stable coins.

COTI FAQs

What is the market cap of COTI?

The current market cap of COTI is $38.98M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of COTI?

Currently 293.78M of COTI were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $4.1M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -1.59%.

What is the current price of COTI?

The price of 1 COTI currently costs $0.01.

How many COTI are there?

The current circulating supply of COTI is 2.79B. This is the total amount of COTI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of COTI?

COTI currently ranks 446 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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