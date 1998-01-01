What is the market cap of COTI? The current market cap of COTI is $ 38.98M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of COTI? Currently 293.78M of COTI were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 4.1M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -1.59%.

What is the current price of COTI? The price of 1 COTI currently costs $0.01.

How many COTI are there? The current circulating supply of COTI is 2.79B. This is the total amount of COTI that is available.