What is the market cap of Core? The current market cap of Core is $ 43.38M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Core? Currently 335.96M of Core were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 13.5M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -3.90%.

What is the current price of Core? The price of 1 Core currently costs $0.04.

How many Core are there? The current circulating supply of Core is 1.08B. This is the total amount of Core that is available.