What is the market cap of Cheems? The current market cap of Cheems is N/A. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Cheems? Currently N/A of Cheems were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 410.67K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of N/A.

What is the current price of Cheems? The price of 1 Cheems currently costs N/A.

How many Cheems are there? The current circulating supply of Cheems is 2.44B. This is the total amount of Cheems that is available.