$0.08999
Total Score
Unrated
$0.08999
What is the market cap of Celo?
The current market cap of Celo is $53.94M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Celo?
Currently 31.11M of Celo were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $2.8M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -2.88%.
What is the current price of Celo?
The price of 1 Celo currently costs $0.09.
How many Celo are there?
The current circulating supply of Celo is 599.11M. This is the total amount of Celo that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Celo?
Celo currently ranks 360 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
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