Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.08999

Stats

Market Cap
$53.94M
FDV
$89.99M
Circulating Supply
599.105M
Total Supply
1B
24h Volume
$2.8M
Open Interest
$176.9K

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.08999

About

Celo is a blockchain protocol that aims to address some of the barriers to cryptoasset adoption (user experience and volatility) by using phone numbers as public keys and issuing a native stable-value token. The network supports the development of smart contracts and decentralized applications. Its first application, Celo Wallet, intends to be a social-payments system centered around mobile phones. Celo features two primary cryptoassets: Celo and Celo Dollars. Celo (CELO) is the protocol's native asset. It serves as a utility that enables users to participate in network consensus (through its Proof-of-Stake system) pay for on-chain transactions, and vote on governance decisions. Celo Dollars (cUSD) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar.

Celo FAQs

What is the market cap of Celo?

The current market cap of Celo is $53.94M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Celo?

Currently 31.11M of Celo were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $2.8M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -2.88%.

What is the current price of Celo?

The price of 1 Celo currently costs $0.09.

How many Celo are there?

The current circulating supply of Celo is 599.11M. This is the total amount of Celo that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Celo?

Celo currently ranks 360 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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