Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

Price unavailable

Stats

Circulating Supply
432.131T
Total Supply
988.964T
24h Volume
$17.4M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

Price unavailable

Blockworks Research

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Polygon: Catalysts for the Underdog

Polygon: Catalysts for the Underdog

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Avail: A Unification of Crypto Infrastructure

Avail: A Unification of Crypto Infrastructure

Ren Yu Kong

Cat FAQs

What is the market cap of Cat?

The current market cap of Cat is N/A. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Cat?

Currently N/A of Cat were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $17.41M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of N/A.

What is the current price of Cat?

The price of 1 Cat currently costs N/A.

How many Cat are there?

The current circulating supply of Cat is 432.13T. This is the total amount of Cat that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Cat?

Cat currently ranks N/A among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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