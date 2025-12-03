What is the market cap of Cat? The current market cap of Cat is N/A. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Cat? Currently N/A of Cat were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 17.41M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of N/A.

What is the current price of Cat? The price of 1 Cat currently costs N/A.

How many Cat are there? The current circulating supply of Cat is 432.13T. This is the total amount of Cat that is available.