What is the market cap of CARV? The current market cap of CARV is $ 34.07M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of CARV? Currently 98.05M of CARV were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 5.65M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -5.28%.

What is the current price of CARV? The price of 1 CARV currently costs $0.06.

How many CARV are there? The current circulating supply of CARV is 591.16M. This is the total amount of CARV that is available.