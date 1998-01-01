Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.0576

Stats

Market Cap
$34.07M
FDV
$57.6M
Circulating Supply
591.165M
Total Supply
1B
24h Volume
$5.6M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.0576

CARV FAQs

What is the market cap of CARV?

The current market cap of CARV is $34.07M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of CARV?

Currently 98.05M of CARV were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $5.65M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -5.28%.

What is the current price of CARV?

The price of 1 CARV currently costs $0.06.

How many CARV are there?

The current circulating supply of CARV is 591.16M. This is the total amount of CARV that is available.

What is the relative popularity of CARV?

CARV currently ranks 488 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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