$0.0009346
Total Score
Unrated
$0.0009346
What is the market cap of BXN?
The current market cap of BXN is $14.81M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of BXN?
Currently 467.73M of BXN were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $437.15K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 0.92%.
What is the current price of BXN?
The price of 1 BXN currently costs $0.00.
How many BXN are there?
The current circulating supply of BXN is 15.85B. This is the total amount of BXN that is available.
What is the relative popularity of BXN?
BXN currently ranks 764 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
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