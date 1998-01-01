What is the market cap of Broccoli? The current market cap of Broccoli is $ 4.19M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Broccoli? Currently 263.02M of Broccoli were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 1.1M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -1.94%.

What is the current price of Broccoli? The price of 1 Broccoli currently costs $0.00.

How many Broccoli are there? The current circulating supply of Broccoli is 1B. This is the total amount of Broccoli that is available.