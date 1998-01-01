$0.00419
Total Score
Unrated
$0.00419
What is the market cap of Broccoli?
The current market cap of Broccoli is $4.19M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Broccoli?
Currently 263.02M of Broccoli were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $1.1M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -1.94%.
What is the current price of Broccoli?
The price of 1 Broccoli currently costs $0.00.
How many Broccoli are there?
The current circulating supply of Broccoli is 1B. This is the total amount of Broccoli that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Broccoli?
Broccoli currently ranks 1275 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
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