Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.006895

Stats

Market Cap
$68.31M
FDV
$68.33M
Circulating Supply
9.91B
Total Supply
9.91B
24h Volume
$14.4M
Open Interest
$2.3M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.006895

Brett FAQs

What is the market cap of Brett?

The current market cap of Brett is $68.31M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Brett?

Currently 2.08B of Brett were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $14.37M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -1.05%.

What is the current price of Brett?

The price of 1 Brett currently costs $0.01.

How many Brett are there?

The current circulating supply of Brett is 9.91B. This is the total amount of Brett that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Brett?

Brett currently ranks 309 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Blockworks Research

Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.

Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.

SubscribeGet in touch

Blockworks Inc.

133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011

Blockworks Network

NewsPodcastsNewslettersEventsRoundtablesAnalytics

Company

AboutAdvertiseCareersTrust & EthicsPrivacyGlossaryBrand KitContact