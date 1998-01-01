What is the market cap of Brett? The current market cap of Brett is $ 68.31M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Brett? Currently 2.08B of Brett were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 14.37M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -1.05%.

What is the current price of Brett? The price of 1 Brett currently costs $0.01.

How many Brett are there? The current circulating supply of Brett is 9.91B. This is the total amount of Brett that is available.