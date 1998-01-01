What is the market cap of BORA? The current market cap of BORA is $ 42.32M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of BORA? Currently 7.85M of BORA were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 288.89K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.82%.

What is the current price of BORA? The price of 1 BORA currently costs $0.04.

How many BORA are there? The current circulating supply of BORA is 1.15B. This is the total amount of BORA that is available.