What is the market cap of BOLD? The current market cap of BOLD is $ 34.16M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of BOLD? Currently 454.93K of BOLD were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 454.73K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 0.02%.

What is the current price of BOLD? The price of 1 BOLD currently costs $1.00.

How many BOLD are there? The current circulating supply of BOLD is 34.18M. This is the total amount of BOLD that is available.