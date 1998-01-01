Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.9996

Stats

Market Cap
$34.16M
FDV
$34.16M
Circulating Supply
34.178M
Total Supply
34.178M
24h Volume
$454.7K

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.9996

BOLD FAQs

What is the market cap of BOLD?

The current market cap of BOLD is $34.16M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of BOLD?

Currently 454.93K of BOLD were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $454.73K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 0.02%.

What is the current price of BOLD?

The price of 1 BOLD currently costs $1.00.

How many BOLD are there?

The current circulating supply of BOLD is 34.18M. This is the total amount of BOLD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of BOLD?

BOLD currently ranks 485 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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