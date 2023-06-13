Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.0272

Stats

Market Cap
$75.74M
FDV
$81.59M
Circulating Supply
2.786B
Total Supply
3B
24h Volume
$12.6M
Open Interest
$782.2K

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.0272

Blockworks Research

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Blur: Revenue Generator or Death Spiral?

Blur: Revenue Generator or Death Spiral?

Sam Martin

Blur FAQs

What is the market cap of Blur?

The current market cap of Blur is $75.74M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Blur?

Currently 463.41M of Blur were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $12.6M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -5.59%.

What is the current price of Blur?

The price of 1 Blur currently costs $0.03.

How many Blur are there?

The current circulating supply of Blur is 2.79B. This is the total amount of Blur that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Blur?

Blur currently ranks 284 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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