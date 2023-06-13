What is the market cap of Blur? The current market cap of Blur is $ 75.74M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Blur? Currently 463.41M of Blur were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 12.6M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -5.59%.

What is the current price of Blur? The price of 1 Blur currently costs $0.03.

How many Blur are there? The current circulating supply of Blur is 2.79B. This is the total amount of Blur that is available.