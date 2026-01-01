What is the market cap of Birb? The current market cap of Birb is $ 37.81M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Birb? Currently 43.45M of Birb were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 5.77M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 1.90%.

What is the current price of Birb? The price of 1 Birb currently costs $0.13.

How many Birb are there? The current circulating supply of Birb is N/A. This is the total amount of Birb that is available.