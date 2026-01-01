Live Birb price updates and analytics. Powered by CoinGecko API
$0.1328
$0.128997
24h range
$0.135049
The live price of Birb today is $0.13 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5.77M. The live market cap is $37.81M.
What is the market cap of Birb?
The current market cap of Birb is $37.81M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Birb?
Currently 43.45M of Birb were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $5.77M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 1.90%.
What is the current price of Birb?
The price of 1 Birb currently costs $0.13.
How many Birb are there?
The current circulating supply of Birb is N/A. This is the total amount of Birb that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Birb?
Birb currently ranks 440 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
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