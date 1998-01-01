What is the market cap of BIM? The current market cap of BIM is $ 44.05M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of BIM? Currently 95.28K of BIM were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 140.07K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.31%.

What is the current price of BIM? The price of 1 BIM currently costs $1.47.

How many BIM are there? The current circulating supply of BIM is 30M. This is the total amount of BIM that is available.