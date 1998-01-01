Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$1.47

Stats

Market Cap
$44.05M
FDV
$44.1M
Circulating Supply
30M
Total Supply
30M
24h Volume
$140.1K

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$1.47

BIM FAQs

What is the market cap of BIM?

The current market cap of BIM is $44.05M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of BIM?

Currently 95.28K of BIM were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $140.07K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.31%.

What is the current price of BIM?

The price of 1 BIM currently costs $1.47.

How many BIM are there?

The current circulating supply of BIM is 30M. This is the total amount of BIM that is available.

What is the relative popularity of BIM?

BIM currently ranks 401 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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